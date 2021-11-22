Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Stock Holdings Boosted by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 2.0% of Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Private Capital Group LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $8,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Managed Account Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period.

Shares of VBK stock opened at $293.73 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $240.87 and a 52-week high of $306.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $291.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.69.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

