Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Reduced by McCollum Christoferson Group LLC

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,630,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares during the period. Parkside Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 21,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,375,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 21,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,382,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 53.5% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $3.82 on Monday, hitting $434.87. 133,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,063,506. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $326.06 and a 1 year high of $432.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $413.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $402.94.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

