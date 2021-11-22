Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by Gleason Group Inc.

Gleason Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 344,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,131 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 7.9% of Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $21,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.3% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $65.01 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $57.31 and a one year high of $67.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.356 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%.

