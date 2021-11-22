Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Hits New 1-Year High at $243.60

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $243.60 and last traded at $240.32, with a volume of 3898521 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $241.48.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $232.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.96.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,168,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,053,575,000 after buying an additional 1,384,421 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,825,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,420,000 after buying an additional 1,658,362 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,160,000 after buying an additional 904,165 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,565,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,082,000 after buying an additional 161,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,525,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,227,000 after buying an additional 98,986 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Article: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.