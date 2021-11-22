Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 10.2% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $25,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Shares of VTI opened at $242.02 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $183.37 and a one year high of $243.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $232.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

