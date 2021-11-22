Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) CFO Sells $76,043.00 in Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $76,043.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ PCVX traded down $0.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.81. 122,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,723. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.51 and a 52-week high of $35.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 0.32.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.04. Equities research analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vaxcyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,316,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 185,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 160,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 65,143 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 128,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 25,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,346,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,821,000 after purchasing an additional 157,889 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

