Veil Trading Up 14.7% Over Last Week (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. One Veil coin can now be bought for about $0.0155 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Veil has traded up 14.7% against the dollar. Veil has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and $1,558.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56,405.49 or 0.99044433 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00056972 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $198.33 or 0.00348262 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.01 or 0.00509247 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.20 or 0.00190001 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00013623 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00013793 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001587 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001304 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

Veil (CRYPTO:VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Veil is veil-project.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

