Velas (VLX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $23.90 Million

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. One Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00000806 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Velas has traded up 19.5% against the US dollar. Velas has a market cap of $962.87 million and $23.90 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000181 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001381 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001899 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000320 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001096 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Velas

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.