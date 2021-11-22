Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Shares Gap Down to $21.90

Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.90, but opened at $21.21. Ventyx Biosciences shares last traded at $21.01, with a volume of 44 shares.

VTYX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio acquired 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on advancing new therapies for patients living with inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s clinical stage pipeline includes VTX958, VTX002 and VTX2735. Ventyx Biosciences Inc is headquartered in Encinitas, California.

