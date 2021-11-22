Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Short Interest Up 15.4% in October

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the October 14th total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 268,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Vera Bradley from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vera Bradley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VRA opened at $10.50 on Monday. Vera Bradley has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $13.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.10. The company has a market cap of $357.22 million, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.83.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.61 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vera Bradley will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward M. Schmults sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $99,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRA. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Vera Bradley by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Vera Bradley by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Vera Bradley by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,040 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Vera Bradley by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Vera Bradley by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,329 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.