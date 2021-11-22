VeriCoin Trading 18.5% Higher This Week (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 19.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 22nd. VeriCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.72 million and $1,476.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded up 18.5% against the US dollar. One VeriCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0502 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,556.72 or 0.99175659 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00057112 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004282 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00045802 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003647 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005241 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.14 or 0.00536833 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000158 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VeriCoin (CRYPTO:VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,340,114 coins. The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

