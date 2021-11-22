Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.23.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Cowen increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications stock opened at $50.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.11 and a 200 day moving average of $55.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. Verizon Communications has a 12-month low of $50.67 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $82,222.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $252,898. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 313.3% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.