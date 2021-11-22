Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Bruderman Asset Management LLC

Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,539 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up 3.2% of Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $12,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 4.2% in the second quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,405,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 17.7% in the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,510 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $2,046,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,268,036 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $183,108,000 after purchasing an additional 135,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 10.8% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 27,621 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on VZ. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $84,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,662 shares of company stock worth $252,898. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $51.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,591,602. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.67 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The company has a market cap of $211.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

