Verso Price Tops $0.16 (VSO)

Verso (CURRENCY:VSO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 22nd. One Verso coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000284 BTC on major exchanges. Verso has a market cap of $7.36 million and approximately $261,442.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Verso has traded up 34.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.37 or 0.00069487 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00073747 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.80 or 0.00091419 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,132.10 or 0.07292689 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,579.47 or 0.99856326 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Verso Profile

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Buying and Selling Verso

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verso should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verso using one of the exchanges listed above.

