Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Short Interest Up 18.3% in October

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,910,000 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the October 14th total of 12,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Vertiv stock opened at $26.98 on Monday. Vertiv has a 1 year low of $17.88 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.71. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.06, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Vertiv had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 55.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Vertiv’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.04%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.04%.

In other news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 21,925,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $544,397,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Vertiv by 0.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 79,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 110,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 63,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vertiv by 1.9% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Vertiv by 7.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on VRT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.