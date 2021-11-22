Vexanium (VEX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $949,291.00

Vexanium (CURRENCY:VEX) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. One Vexanium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Vexanium has a total market cap of $4.58 million and approximately $949,291.00 worth of Vexanium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vexanium has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Vexanium

Vexanium’s total supply is 1,008,772,305 coins and its circulating supply is 733,642,279 coins. Vexanium’s official Twitter account is @vexanium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Vexanium is blog.vexanium.com . Vexanium’s official website is www.vexanium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Vexanium is a decentralized marketing network that uses blockchain technology to tokenize market rewards and promote products. The Vexanium platform has four components that create the Vexanium ecosystem. These components are the Voucher Platform which users can buy vouchers through the VEX token and, the P2P Voucher Exchange enables the voucher trading. Also, an Airdrop platform to create Airdrop campaigns to reward users. In the future, Vexanium platform will allow Cryptoexchanges integration. The VEX token is a payment method to acquire goods and medium of exchange within the Vexanium network. “

Vexanium Coin Trading

