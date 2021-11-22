Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Shares Down 7.4%

Shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) were down 7.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.34 and last traded at $10.34. Approximately 3,221 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 349,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.17.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DSP shares. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Viant Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Viant Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Viant Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.82.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 1.80%. Equities analysts anticipate that Viant Technology Inc. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Viant Technology news, CFO Larry Madden sold 18,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $230,234.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 416,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,205,098.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Viant Technology by 10.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the third quarter valued at $153,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the third quarter valued at $2,192,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the third quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the third quarter valued at $28,000. 19.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

