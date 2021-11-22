Viberate One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.19 Million (VIB)

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 22nd. One Viberate coin can now be bought for $0.0492 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges. Viberate has a total market cap of $9.68 million and $1.19 million worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Viberate has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Viberate alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00047605 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $128.28 or 0.00227898 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00007248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.42 or 0.00087792 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Viberate

VIB is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,825,000 coins. The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Viberate is www.viberate.com . Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

Viberate Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viberate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viberate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Viberate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viberate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.