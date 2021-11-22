Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Trading Up 7.1%

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)’s share price was up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $59.68 and last traded at $59.34. Approximately 14,611 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,816,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.43.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VSCO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.56.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSCO. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth about $636,000. Kwmg LLC bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth about $963,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth about $1,082,000. Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth about $617,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth about $1,061,000. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victoria’s Secret Company Profile (NYSE:VSCO)

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

