VIDT Datalink Hits Market Cap of $46.54 Million (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. During the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. One VIDT Datalink coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.94 or 0.00001645 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VIDT Datalink has a total market cap of $46.54 million and $12.20 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About VIDT Datalink

VIDT Datalink (CRYPTO:VIDT) is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . The official website for VIDT Datalink is about.v-id.org

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling VIDT Datalink

