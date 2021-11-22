Vidulum (VDL) Trading Down 5.4% This Week

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. One Vidulum coin can now be bought for about $0.0610 or 0.00000108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vidulum has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vidulum has a total market cap of $436,965.69 and $937.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00011870 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001189 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Vidulum

Vidulum (CRYPTO:VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Vidulum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

