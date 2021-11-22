VIG Trading Down 8.1% This Week (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. One VIG coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VIG has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. VIG has a total market cap of $870,906.59 and approximately $134.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000293 BTC.

TREASURE SEEDS (SEEDS) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.83 or 0.10271776 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nole NPC (NPC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000645 BTC.

About VIG

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,283,355 coins. VIG’s official website is vigor.ai . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

VIG Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

