Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.40

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.40 and last traded at $7.46, with a volume of 9035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.59.

VFF has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James set a $27.00 target price on Village Farms International and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Village Farms International in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Village Farms International from C$22.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Village Farms International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $12.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.39.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $636.80 million, a P/E ratio of -189.70 and a beta of 3.38.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 23.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Village Farms International Company Profile (NASDAQ:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

