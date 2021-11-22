Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) Director Timothy D. Proctor Acquires 10,000 Shares

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) Director Timothy D. Proctor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 11.05 per share, for a total transaction of 110,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

VWE traded up 0.13 on Monday, reaching 11.38. The stock had a trading volume of 207,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,701. Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 8.88 and a fifty-two week high of 13.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 10.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported 0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.14 by -0.09. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Vintage Wine Estates from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Vintage Wine Estates from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Vintage Wine Estates from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vintage Wine Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 14.25.

About Vintage Wine Estates

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

