Violich Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,345 shares during the quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SLB. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 82.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,168,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $549,578,000 after buying an additional 7,746,152 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 39.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,128,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $772,337,000 after buying an additional 6,878,959 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 32,434.1% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,022,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $192,766,000 after buying an additional 6,003,554 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 82,708.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,858,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 25.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,888,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $241,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,717 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

SLB stock opened at $30.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.67 and a 200-day moving average of $30.95. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $19.98 and a 12-month high of $36.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $42.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 2.29.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SLB. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Oddo Securities initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target on the stock. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.72.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.