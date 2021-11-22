Violich Capital Management Inc. Has $12.99 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 2.1% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $919,000. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 52.0% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 13.0% in the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $163.81 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $166.43. The company has a market cap of $226.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.25%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

