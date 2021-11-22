Violich Capital Management Inc. Has $9.77 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,847 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 7,525 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up 1.6% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 160,821 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,352,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 30,535 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 25,745 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 12,949 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $86,060.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,613.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $252,898 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on VZ. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

VZ opened at $50.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $210.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.17. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.67 and a twelve month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

