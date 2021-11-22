Violich Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 1.1% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 40.6% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at $3,971,000. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 214.7% during the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 9,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 6,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at $18,367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $172.61 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.13 and a one year high of $183.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.30 and its 200 day moving average is $169.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

