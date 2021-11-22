Vipstar Coin Reaches One Day Volume of $1.00 (VIPS)

Vipstar Coin (CURRENCY:VIPS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. Over the last seven days, Vipstar Coin has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One Vipstar Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vipstar Coin has a market cap of $2.52 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Vipstar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vipstar Coin Coin Profile

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) uses the hashing algorithm. Vipstar Coin’s total supply is 63,499,128,193 coins and its circulating supply is 48,870,352,722 coins. Vipstar Coin’s official Twitter account is @VIPSTARCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “VIPSTARCOIN (VIPS) is a cryptocurrency originated from a community called 'VIP' in 5channel, the largest Japanese textboards. VIPS is currently being developed by a volunteer programmer and test users. Its dev team is targeting for VIPS to be utilized in varied ways as an original cryptocurrency from Japan, setting the final goal for contributing to the society across borders as a convenient method of making donations. “

Buying and Selling Vipstar Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vipstar Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vipstar Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vipstar Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

