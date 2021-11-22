Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($5.88) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) – SVB Leerink issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Viridian Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 18th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith anticipates that the company will earn ($5.88) per share for the year. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Viridian Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.93) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.56) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.62) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.99) EPS.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25). The firm had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million.

Several other analysts also recently commented on VRDN. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Viridian Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.20.

VRDN opened at $19.45 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.21. The company has a market cap of $422.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.26. Viridian Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $25.67.

In other news, major shareholder Life Sciences Public F. Frazier purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc purchased 909,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRDN. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $382,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,150,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,609,000.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma; and remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

