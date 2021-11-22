Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:ZTR)

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th.

ZTR stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,100. Virtus Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $10.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.72.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Virtus Total Return Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,960,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266,095 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.13% of Virtus Total Return Fund worth $19,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

