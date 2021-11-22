Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 226,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.0% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $50,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $2,564,316.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,316.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,580 shares of company stock worth $11,376,866 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.11.

V stock opened at $200.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $390.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.53. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.81 and a 52 week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.