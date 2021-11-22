Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Director Wes Cummins Purchases 10,000 Shares

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Director Wes Cummins acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.80 per share, for a total transaction of $378,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of Vishay Precision Group stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.81. The stock had a trading volume of 853 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,814. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.20. The stock has a market cap of $501.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.41. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.90 and a twelve month high of $39.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VPG shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.
About Vishay Precision Group
Vishay Precision Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of sensors and sensor-based measurement systems. It operates through the following segments: Foil Technology Products; Force Sensors; and Weighing and Control Systems. The Foil Technology Products segment includes foil resistor and strain gage.
