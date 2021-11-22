Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Director Wes Cummins Purchases 10,000 Shares

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Director Wes Cummins acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.80 per share, for a total transaction of $378,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Vishay Precision Group stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.81. The stock had a trading volume of 853 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,814. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.20. The stock has a market cap of $501.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.41. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.90 and a twelve month high of $39.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 27,614 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VPG shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of sensors and sensor-based measurement systems. It operates through the following segments: Foil Technology Products; Force Sensors; and Weighing and Control Systems. The Foil Technology Products segment includes foil resistor and strain gage.

