Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Buys 3,254 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 3.0% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,585.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 330.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,727,000 after purchasing an additional 34,094 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $107.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,326. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $110.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.09.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

