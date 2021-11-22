Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Buys 3,297 Shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PBW. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,107,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,185,000 after purchasing an additional 48,925 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 449,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,883,000 after acquiring an additional 31,788 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 117,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,971,000 after acquiring an additional 12,371 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,251,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 102,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,541,000 after buying an additional 12,140 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PBW traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,718. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.39 and a fifty-two week high of $138.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.35.

