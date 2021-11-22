Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Buys 4,541 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 11,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 12,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 36,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 63,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $30.91. The stock had a trading volume of 6,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,127. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.15. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $29.42 and a twelve month high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

