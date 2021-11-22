Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Has $18.46 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 7.6% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC owned 0.12% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $18,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 91.8% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $166.80. The stock had a trading volume of 226,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,410. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $119.22 and a 1 year high of $167.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.57.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.