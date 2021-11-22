Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Purchases 540 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 1.9% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $63,000.

Shares of VUG stock traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $328.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,690. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $236.05 and a 52-week high of $327.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $306.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.83.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

