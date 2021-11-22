VITE (VITE) Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. VITE has a total market capitalization of $55.87 million and approximately $7.53 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VITE coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000200 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, VITE has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.97 or 0.00065377 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000164 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VITE Coin Profile

VITE (VITE) is a coin. It launched on April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,027,462,489 coins and its circulating supply is 494,891,379 coins. The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VITE’s official website is www.vite.org . VITE’s official message board is medium.com/vitelabs . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

VITE Coin Trading

