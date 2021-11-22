Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Northland Securities

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) was downgraded by equities researchers at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on VG. Colliers Securities downgraded Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Vonage from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vonage in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vonage from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

Shares of NASDAQ VG traded up $4.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.63. 3,271,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,413,517. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Vonage has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $20.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -294.53, a PEG ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.80.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $358.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vonage will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 18,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $271,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,441,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,616,470. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $700,521.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,109 shares of company stock worth $2,229,186. 4.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Vonage in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vonage during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vonage during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vonage during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vonage in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

