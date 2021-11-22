Vossloh (ETR:VOS) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Vossloh AG (ETR:VOS)’s share price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €45.80 ($52.05) and last traded at €46.25 ($52.56). 10,063 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 33,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at €46.35 ($52.67).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($60.23) price target on shares of Vossloh in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($60.23) price target on shares of Vossloh in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($62.50) target price on shares of Vossloh in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($65.91) target price on shares of Vossloh in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €52.50 ($59.66).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €46.19 and its 200 day moving average price is €44.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.61, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

