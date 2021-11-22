Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Reaches $26.70 on Exchanges

Vulcan Forged PYR (CURRENCY:PYR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 34.8% higher against the dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $507.26 million and approximately $21.34 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can now be purchased for approximately $26.70 or 0.00047181 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00047687 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.69 or 0.00227389 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00006962 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.37 or 0.00087245 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a coin. It was first traded on March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,997,700 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.