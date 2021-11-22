Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Purchased by Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 151.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,657 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,380 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance accounts for 0.7% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,948,812 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,101,298,000 after acquiring an additional 628,017 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,576,185 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $872,073,000 after acquiring an additional 652,664 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,705,342 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $613,949,000 after acquiring an additional 289,532 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,027,871 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $422,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,715,897 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $300,713,000 after acquiring an additional 328,328 shares in the last quarter. 55.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WBA traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.38. 35,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,799,569. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.22 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.79.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $34.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WBA shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

