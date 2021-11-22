Wall Street Games (WSG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $31.22 Million

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. One Wall Street Games coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wall Street Games has traded 27.7% lower against the dollar. Wall Street Games has a market capitalization of $31.22 million and $2.64 million worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00069907 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00074412 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.17 or 0.00091053 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,177.13 or 0.07291039 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,516.42 or 1.00392972 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Wall Street Games Coin Profile

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 979,784,779,736,925 coins and its circulating supply is 309,704,841,075,690 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Buying and Selling Wall Street Games

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wall Street Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wall Street Games should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wall Street Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

