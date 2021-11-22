Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,527 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 0.6% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Walmart were worth $28,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,332,067 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,520,449,000 after buying an additional 843,376 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,700,522,000 after buying an additional 2,205,438 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,803,608 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,856,565,000 after buying an additional 983,348 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,834,110 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,210,285,000 after buying an additional 536,758 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,989,686,000 after buying an additional 225,224 shares during the period. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 377,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.28, for a total transaction of $56,424,257.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,239,408 shares in the company, valued at $483,578,826.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 840,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.90, for a total value of $125,150,896.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,863,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,733,424 shares of company stock worth $990,740,919 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $142.80 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on WMT. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. MKM Partners raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.20.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

