Warp Finance Price Up 24.9% Over Last 7 Days (WARP)

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 22nd. One Warp Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $515.40 or 0.00909328 BTC on exchanges. Warp Finance has a market cap of $2.41 million and approximately $654,286.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded 24.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Warp Finance alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00011969 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004145 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00005387 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000097 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Warp Finance

Warp Finance (CRYPTO:WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance . Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Buying and Selling Warp Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Warp Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Warp Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Warp Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Warp Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.