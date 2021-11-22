Waves Enterprise (WEST) Trading 20.9% Lower Over Last Week

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000583 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a market capitalization of $13.76 million and $355,140.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded 20.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.23 or 0.00069775 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00073456 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.15 or 0.00092746 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,053.24 or 0.07208291 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,275.63 or 1.00080818 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

