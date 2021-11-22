WC Walker & Associates Inc. Purchases 2,261 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF comprises 1.8% of WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $3,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth $53,067,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1,095.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 296,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 271,830 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 25,671.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 165,837 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,884,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,415,000 after purchasing an additional 164,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1,098.6% in the second quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,200,000 after purchasing an additional 141,571 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARKK stock opened at $113.99 on Monday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $97.22 and a 1-year high of $159.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.