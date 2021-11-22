Wedbush Comments on New Residential Investment Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:NRZ)

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of New Residential Investment in a report released on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.37. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 39.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Residential Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.05.

Shares of NRZ opened at $11.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.63. New Residential Investment has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $11.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 368.5% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 1,807.2% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the second quarter valued at $40,000. 48.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.