Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Paramount Resources (POU)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Paramount Resources (TSE: POU):

11/5/2021 – Paramount Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$22.00 to C$25.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Paramount Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$25.00 to C$26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Paramount Resources had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$27.00 to C$30.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Paramount Resources had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$25.00 to C$30.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

10/20/2021 – Paramount Resources had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$24.00 to C$25.00.

10/19/2021 – Paramount Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$20.00 to C$25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/15/2021 – Paramount Resources had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$20.00 to C$27.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – Paramount Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$25.00.

9/28/2021 – Paramount Resources was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$28.00 price target on the stock.

9/28/2021 – Paramount Resources was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$28.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$19.00.

TSE:POU opened at C$22.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.05 billion and a PE ratio of 7.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.17. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$3.43 and a 1-year high of C$25.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.93, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Get Paramount Resources Ltd alerts:

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$369.14 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post 2.6600002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Paramount Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.48%.

In other Paramount Resources news, Senior Officer John B. Williams sold 8,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.37, for a total value of C$194,990.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,047 shares in the company, valued at C$2,877,253.97. Also, Senior Officer E. Mitchell Shier sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.89, for a total value of C$740,642.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$657,619.04. Insiders have sold a total of 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,633 over the last quarter.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.